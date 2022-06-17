'Has Virat achieved everything in life?': Shahid Afridi questions Kohli's 'attitude'

Shahid Afridi has questioned Virat Kohli's 'attitude'

Virat Kohli will not look back at IPL 2022 fondly, even though Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the playoffs, it was a tumultuous season for Kohli on a personal level as he continues to go through a lean patch.

The 33-year-old last scored a century in 2019, and as he continues to find his rhythm again, Kohli has been questioned regarding his 'attitude' by former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi.

Having suffered multiple golden ducks in IPL 2022, Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa.

A generational batsman during his prime, the former India and RCB captain's performances have left a lot to be desired, which led to him being criticised by Afridi who has questioned Kohli's desire to reach the top of his game once again.

"In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The veteran further questioned Kohli's motivation by adding that he must forget about his past achievements, and think about pushing himself again.

"He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It's all about attitude," stated Shahid Afridi further.

Kohli went on a vacation recently, with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, before jetting off to England for India's upcoming Test series, and the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, which is scheduled to be played between July 1-5.