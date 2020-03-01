Hardik Pandya lands in yet another controversy after using 'BCCI' helmet during DY Patil T20 Cup

Hardik Pandya and controversies somehow seem to go hand-in-hand. The cricketer, who is making a recovery, made a confident return to competitive cricket in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium.

Playing for Reliance 1 in the tournament against Bank of Baroda, Hardik Pandya showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls and took three wickets to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs.

While all was going good, as he prepares for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the all-rounder knowingly or unknowingly has ended up in a controversy.

While Hardik Pandya's innings may be a blessing in disguise for the Mumbai Indians (MI) side, his choice of the helmet has got him into another controversy.

The cricketer played the knock by wearing the Team India helmet.

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked the match referees back in 2014 to ensure that no Indian cricketers sport the BCCI logo whenever they play any domestic match as it will be considered a violation of the association’s code. The clothing regulations clearly say that the players must tape the BCCI logo if they want to use the same helmet while participating in domestic matches like the one that they wear while representing the national team.

As for now, nothing has been said regarding it and the BCCI decision on the same is awaited.

About the tournament, not just Pandya, even Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan made comebacks.

Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar are all recovering from injuries that kept them away from international cricket.

Pandya underwent surgery after suffering a lower-back injury while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI series against Australia at home.

Bhuvneshwar underwent a hernia operation and hasn't played for India since December 2019.