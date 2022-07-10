Hardik Pandya kisses wife Natasa Stankovic as they groove on 'Saathi' song, watch video

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are one of the most adored couples and they regularly shared lovy-dovy photos and videos with each other. Recently, the pair of Hardik and Natasa shot a romantic Alexa Original video which featured plenty of adorable moments.

The video originally shared by popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Hardik and Natasa scrolling through some of their old 'memories' however, Pandya's ladylove then asks the all-rounder that they don't have an 'original' song for themselves.

He then asks Alexa to play originals, and the song 'Saathi' plays after which the couple can be seen adorably kissing each other, before dancing their heart out to the tune.

You can check out the video of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's 'Saathi' song here:

The track will definitely be a big hit among their fans. Notably, Hardik and Natasha had been dating each other for a while, before the Indian cricketer proposed to her on a yacht in Dubai in January 2020. Later in May, Pandya announced that he had gotten married to Natasa during the lockdown.

Shortly after, they were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Agastya.