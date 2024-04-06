Twitter
Cricket

'Gamechanger': Yuvraj Singh roots for this star player for T20 World Cup 2024, it's not Gill, Jaiswal, Pant

Yuvraj Singh is immensely impressed with this cricketer, wants him to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is keeping a close eye on how Indian players perform in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League(IPL). He often tweets about Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shivam Dube. In the recent IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, both Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube showed their talent.

Despite the slow pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Shivam Dube played aggressively and scored 45 runs off 24 balls, hitting 4 sixes and 2 fours. Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, made 37 runs off just 12 balls, with 4 sixes and 3 fours.

Yuvraj Singh praised Shivam Dube's performance on social media, suggesting he should be included in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

'Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger,' Yuvraj Singh wrote on 'X'.

Dube has been performing well since joining Chennai Super Kings, contributing with both bat and ball. He scored over 400 runs in the 2023 title-winning campaign and has since represented the Indian team. Dube is considered one of the top contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June.

 

 

