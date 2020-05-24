From sharing B&W throwback picture to teaching dogs 'social distancing', peak into Ravi Shastri's quarantined life

While international cricket events across the world have halted due to coronavirus, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is giving us a glips of his quarantined life and sharing pictures of him from the past.

While international cricket events across the world have halted due to coronavirus, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is giving us a glips of his quarantined life and sharing pictures of him from the past.

Taking fans down the memory lane, the 57-year-old shared a rare black and white picture of him from his early days of play. Along with the picture, he also shared a motivational message. "Every step, every bit of success, it’s got to be earned #memories #oldpic #blackandwhite," Shastri wrote.

Now, taking to social media, Shastri posted a couple of pictures showing him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs. The second picture shows one of the dogs, who Shastri refers to as the skipper, walking off in style, wearing a sunglass.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, it has spread everywhere like wildfire across the globe. The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee had even recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball during cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.