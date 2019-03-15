From Kohli to Laxman, Indian cricketers condemn Christchurch mosque terrorist attack

Considered to be 'one of New Zealand's darkest days' by NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern, at least one 49 people were killed and 20 wounded during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques.

Considered to be 'one of New Zealand's darkest days' by NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern, at least one 49 people were killed and 20 wounded during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques.

A gunman broadcast live footage on Facebook of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch, mirroring the carnage played out in video games, after publishing a "manifesto" in which he denounced immigrants, calling them "invaders".

The Bangladesh cricket team also narrowly escaped the shooting and forced the cancellation of a Test match against hosts New Zealand.

Nineteen members including all the 15 players of the Bangladesh National Team and supporting stuff are expected to reach Dhaka at 22h40 tomorrow (Saturday). — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

The team were on a bus that was pulling up to the Al Noor mosque near Hagley Oval for Friday prayers when the shooting began. Mario Villavarayen, the team's strength and conditioning coach, said it had been a close call.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said “They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel”.

Announcing the decision to cancel the upcoming match, New Zealand cricket board tweeted, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe”.

While the whole world has been condemning the attack, Indian cricketers also voiced their anger towards terrorism.

Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 15, 2019

Deeply shocked to hear about the Christchurch attack. Praying for the families who have lost their loved ones. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 15, 2019

Very shocked to hear about the shooting at Christchurch in New Zealand. Thoughts with the affected families. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 15, 2019

Seeing the horrifying footage from One of my fav country in the world breaks my heart #NewZealandMosqueShooting — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 15, 2019

Heartbreaking news coming out from New Zealand. What’s happened to humanity? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 15, 2019

There is no place that's safe for humanity because human beings are the biggest threat to this planet. #christchurchshooting — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2019

New Zealand had won the ODI series between the two teams. They were also leading the three-match Test series 2-0.