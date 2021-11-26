Search icon
Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder in March and underwent surgery before returning in the second half of IPL 2021 and now making his Test debut.

From hospital bed to hundred on Test debut - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's fabulous comeback - WATCH

No better way to top off a rollercoaster year with a century on Test debut for a player and Shreyas Iyer just did that in Kanpur in the first of the two-match series against New Zealand. There is no great time for an injury to happen but Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury at a very critical stage in his career when he had just started to cement his place in India's white-ball side and in the IPL as the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC).

Iyer dislocated his shoulder in March during the three-match ODI series against England at home and later had to undergo surgery, which meant he was out of the action for at least four months. Iyer missed the first half of the IPL and Rishabh Pant was named as the new captain of Delhi Capitals.

Thankfully for him, the IPL was suspended and delayed to September and he had recovered till that time. However, he was stripped of his captaincy and played just as a player in the second half, lost his place in India's T20 side and was there in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.

Iyer had a scratchy start to his innings, going after the bowling to get off the mark but slowly settled down and played the ball to its merit. The occasional delivery was keeping low, while some were moving off the surface but Iyer got India through from a tricky situation at 145/4 and along with Ravindra Jadeja, whose batting has come leaps and bounds in the last few years, got his side to a strong total.

Iyer brought up his maiden half-century off 94 balls and continued on to get to the three-figure mark. He fell soon after in the first session on Day 2 to Tim Southee, caught at point, who was in the middle of a fabulous spell getting to his fifer.

Iyer became the 10th Indian batter to smash a century on Test debut on home soil and 16th Indian batter overall. Iyer's innings and his partnership of 121 runs with Jadeja was vital for the hosts to get to 345. Here's how fans reacted to Iyer's innings and staggering comeback:

