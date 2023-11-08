Headlines

Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of app-based taxis from other states banned, odd-even scheme deferred

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

'Faltu bakwas...Sharm karo': Mohammad Shami hits back at Hasan Raza over cheating allegations against India

Meet man who studied in US, returned to India, now helps father run Rs 26,473 crore company

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

Meet man who studied in US, returned to India, now helps father run Rs 26,473 crore company

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

9 Drinks for weight loss that also boost metabolism

10 winter hair care tips for healthy scalp

8 Herbs to reduce gas or bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

'Faltu bakwas...Sharm karo': Mohammad Shami hits back at Hasan Raza over cheating allegations against India

Shami took to Instagram to express his disappointment and firmly stated that Raza should not harbor envy towards India's success, but rather concentrate on the game itself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has responded to former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza's allegations of India using different balls for bowling during the ICC World Cup 2023. 

Shami took to Instagram to express his disappointment and firmly stated that Raza should not harbor envy towards India's success, but rather concentrate on the game itself.

“Sharm karo yaar, game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par, kabhi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo, Chii yaar ICC World Cup hai apka local cricket tournament, nahi hai or aap player hi the naa,” Shami wrote on his Instagram story.

Shami urged Raza to place his trust in his fellow countryman, former cricketer Wasim Akram, who had previously provided a detailed explanation on the selection process of cricket balls during a match.

“Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. Apne player, apne Wasim Akram par yakin nahi apko apna tarif karne main lage hai janab aap to just like a wow,” Shami added.

Hasan Raza has made allegations against the Indian team, asserting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are exhibiting favoritism towards Indian bowlers through the provision of specially designed balls.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. An inspection is required to be done on the ball. There might be an additional layer of coating for a better swing,” Raza said. 

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also criticized Raza for his comments. The cricketer-turned-commentator deemed these remarks not only disrespectful to Raza but to the entire cricket fraternity of Pakistan.

“I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself),” Akram said on A Sports.

 

