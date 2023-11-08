'Faltu bakwas...Sharm karo': Mohammad Shami hits back at Hasan Raza over cheating allegations against India

Shami took to Instagram to express his disappointment and firmly stated that Raza should not harbor envy towards India's success, but rather concentrate on the game itself.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has responded to former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza's allegations of India using different balls for bowling during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shami took to Instagram to express his disappointment and firmly stated that Raza should not harbor envy towards India's success, but rather concentrate on the game itself.

“Sharm karo yaar, game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par, kabhi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo, Chii yaar ICC World Cup hai apka local cricket tournament, nahi hai or aap player hi the naa,” Shami wrote on his Instagram story.

Shami urged Raza to place his trust in his fellow countryman, former cricketer Wasim Akram, who had previously provided a detailed explanation on the selection process of cricket balls during a match.

“Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. Apne player, apne Wasim Akram par yakin nahi apko apna tarif karne main lage hai janab aap to just like a wow,” Shami added.

Hasan Raza has made allegations against the Indian team, asserting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are exhibiting favoritism towards Indian bowlers through the provision of specially designed balls.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. An inspection is required to be done on the ball. There might be an additional layer of coating for a better swing,” Raza said.

ICC Might Give Different Ball to Indian Bowlers thats why they are Getting Seam and Swing More Than Others.Ex Test Cricketer Hasan Raza.#CWC23 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7KCQoaz0Qs — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 2, 2023

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also criticized Raza for his comments. The cricketer-turned-commentator deemed these remarks not only disrespectful to Raza but to the entire cricket fraternity of Pakistan.

“I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself),” Akram said on A Sports.