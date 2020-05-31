'Extremely honored and humbled,' says Rohit Sharma on being nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

After being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude for the honour by BCCI.

The Indian cricket board took to social media and shared a video in which the 'Hitman' said how hourned he feels. “I am extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am grateful to BCCI, to all my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by me. Thank You very much,” Rohit said.

Named as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first cricketer in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil.

Rohit also had a stellar run, becoming the first T20I cricketer to score four centuries and hold the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODIs – 8. With 28 hundreds, Rohit is ranked fourth in the all-time leading ODI centurions.