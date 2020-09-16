ENG vs AUS: 'What a Starc' for Aussies as pacer picks two in two to dismiss Jason Roy, Joe Root

With the third and final ODI between England and Australia being a series decider, players are going all guns blazing and Mitchell Starc proved he won't let the host win easily.

On Wednesday, the pacer breathed fire as he took two wickets on his first two deliveries of the first over to dismiss English opener Jason Roy and Joe Root at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The first delivery by Starc was way outside the off-stump, but Roy went hard for the drive to send the ball straight to the hands of Glenn Maxwell.

As for Root, he may have thought to steady the rocky start, but England’s Test captain was caught by Starc in the second delivery as England was left 0/2. Captain Eoin Morgan, however, denied him the hat-trick.

The ongoing ODI clash is the last international match of the English summer as the host look to end it unbeaten.

The English side have hosted the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland, and are yet to lose a series since the restart. However, with Australia getting a solid start, the visitors could change England's momentum.