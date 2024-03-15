Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, struggled in their pursuit of a modest target of 135/6.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by the outstanding performance of Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry, emerged victorious over defending champions Mumbai Indians by a margin of five runs in the Eliminator held in New Delhi on Friday. This win has secured their spot in the Women's Premier League title match against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, struggled in their pursuit of a modest target of 135/6. The impeccable bowling by Perry (1/29) and Shreyanka Patil (2/16) restricted Mumbai to a total of just 130 runs for the loss of six wickets. Perry's impressive innings of 66 runs off 50 balls played a pivotal role in RCB's total score, rescuing them from a precarious position of 24 for 3 within the first four overs of the Powerplay.

Despite a valiant effort, Mumbai failed to maintain the required momentum, especially after the dismissal of Harmanpreet for 33 runs in the 18th over. The disciplined bowling attack by RCB proved to be the deciding factor in this thrilling encounter.

Overall, it was a well-fought match that showcased the talent and determination of both teams. Royal Challengers Bangalore now look forward to a challenging showdown against Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Women's Premier League title clash.

