'Don't over-hype....': Gautam Gambhir's stern warning after Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar knock vs ENG in 2nd Test

After remaining unbeaten on 179 at the end of Day 1, Yashasvi transformed his overnight score into a remarkable 209 off 290 balls.

It was an extraordinary performance by two players, who collaborated to completely dominate England, albeit in different roles. Jasprit Bumrah, with his exceptional bowling skills, achieved his personal best figures (6/45) on home ground, causing England to collapse at a mere 253 runs. On the other hand, the young and talented Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his brilliance with the bat, scoring his first-ever double century in Test cricket on the second day in Visakhapatnam. The cricketing community couldn't help but shower Yashasvi with praise for his monumental achievement. However, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir cautioned against excessively hyping this accomplishment, as it may negatively impact Yashasvi's natural game due to the increased pressure and expectations.

While Bumrah received assistance from Kuldeep Yadav and his sharp-turning deliveries on the flat deck in Vizag, Yashasvi fought a solitary battle against the England attack. None of the other Indian batters managed to surpass 34 runs.

After remaining unbeaten on 179 at the end of Day 1, Yashasvi transformed his overnight score into a remarkable 209 off 290 balls, propelling India to a total of 396 all out in the first innings. Consequently, Yashasvi became the third-youngest Indian to achieve a double century in Test cricket and the first left-handed batter to accomplish this feat since 2009. Gambhir had achieved the same milestone in 2008 against Australia.

Speaking to PTI hours after Yashasvi's remarkable achievement, Gambhir passionately urged the global cricket community to refrain from burdening Yashasvi with unnecessary labels and instead, allow him to relish the joy of the sport.

"I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes," the former India World-Cup winner said.

"The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket," added Gambhir.

Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance of 6 wickets for 45 runs, combined with Kuldeep's three-wicket haul, set the stage for Yashasvi to step onto the field for his second innings on Saturday. Yashasvi continued his impressive form from the morning session, smashing three boundaries in his unbeaten 15 runs off 17 balls. As a result, India concluded the day with a solid lead of 171 runs, having scored 28 runs without losing any wickets in the match.

