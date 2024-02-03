Twitter
'As a child I have...': Jasprit Bumrah reflects on outstanding performance in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 proved to be crucial for India, allowing them to take a commanding 143-run lead over the opposing team in the first innings.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 09:54 PM IST

Edited by

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, securing his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and achieving remarkable figures of 6/45.

Bumrah skillfully utilized the opportunity of reverse swing, causing havoc for the English batsmen and ultimately leading to their dismissal for a mere 253 runs in their first innings. The talented bowler has always been an ardent admirer of reverse swing and attributed his success to the hard work and dedication he has put into mastering this art.

In an interview with the host broadcaster, shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah expressed his thoughts on the impact of reverse swing.

"As a child I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups and legends bowling magical deliveries. That is something that really inspired me. So when I came into serious cricket, I learned how do you set up a batter and how do you use your strengths. I used to see this as a kid and now I am able to do it so really happy with that."

"When you play in India, reverse swing plays an important role. Being born in this country, we learn the art of reverse swing in domestic cricket and can use it too our advantage. So very happy when you get wickets through reverse swing, no better feeling," he further added.

Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 proved to be crucial for India, allowing them to take a commanding 143-run lead over the opposing team in the first innings.

In a moment that will be remembered in Indian cricket history, Bumrah delivered an absolute ripper of a ball that shattered Ollie Pope's stumps. This searing inswinging yorker has already become a legendary moment in Indian cricket folklore.

According to former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, only two bowlers, Sydney Barnes and Alan Davidson, have a better bowling average than Jasprit Bumrah in the history of Test cricket among players with a minimum of 149 international wickets. However, when asked about this achievement, Bumrah humbly stated that he prefers not to focus on records and simply wants to enjoy playing Test cricket.

READ| IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India dominate England in Vizag, lead by 171 runs

