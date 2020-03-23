'Doing our bit for society': Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan donate face masks in heartfelt gesture amid COVID-19 outbreak

Former Team India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are distributing masks as a measure in wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation.

Irfan took to Twitter on Monday (March 23) and posted a video to express his thoughts on how he and his brother, Yusuf, doing their bit for the society and urged everyone to stay safe during these dark times.

In the clip, the former allrounder also speaks about how that the masks were sponsored by Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is also run by their father, and they will be handed over to Vadodara health department for distribution to the sanitation and security personnel.

"Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don't gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us...," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 433 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.