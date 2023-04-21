CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing their 6th match of the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (April 21) at 7 :30 pm in the MA. Chidambaram Stadium. MS Dhoni’s team has won their previous battle against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high scoring match, where the Men in Yellow scored 226 runs and while chasing, Virat Kohli’s side remained 8 runs short as Dhoni’s young bowling attack sailed the ship to victory. CSK has won 3 of their last 5 matches and are currently placed on the third position in the points table of Indian Premier League 2023. English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who plays for CSK, will perhaps be playing in this match, as he has recovered from his toe injury and if officials are to be believed he is completely fit to make his comeback against SRH.

SRH on the other hand, didn’t have a desirable start of this season as they lost their first two encounters but skipper Markram led his side to 2 comprehensive victories along with opener Harry Brook who scored a magnificent century against KKR in their fourth match. However the team looked struggling against MI once again as both the batting and bowling unit failed to perform, resulting in a 14 runs defeat. SRH is at the 9th place in the table with 3 losses in their 5 matches but Aiden Markram side will put their best foot forward against CSK to improve their spot on the table. However Chennai would want to lead the table with another victory.

With Chennai being favorites between the two sides, It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious in tonight’s game.

Match Details: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: April 21, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA. Chidambaram Stadium



Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen



Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs SRH, My Dream 11 team

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes (wc), Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande



CSK vs SRH Probable XIs



CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik