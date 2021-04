CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai

It's the clash of the titans in Match No 19 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It's Virat Kohli against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it's No 1 vs No 2, it's the top-of-the-table clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB are still the only unbeaten team in the competition winning four out of four games. While the MS Dhoni-led side after a loss in their first game have started to look like the team to beat winning the next three and establishing their position on the second spot.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Match 19, IPL 2021 in Mumbai

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kyle Jamieson

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja(vc), Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kyle Jamieson

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore‚Äč Match Details

The match begins at 3.30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 25. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams