CSK share MS Dhoni's classy response to receiving heartfelt letter from fan, pic goes viral

MS Dhoni's fandom knows no boundaries. The Chennai Super Kings skipper may not play for India anymore, but his fans go crazy every time they get a glimpse of the legendary player. Recently, one of MS Dhoni's hardcore fans wrote an emotional letter for the former Indian skipper, and CSK have shared the same on social media.

The fan in his letter, which was signed by Dhoni himself, wrote how Dhoni brought joy to his life, in a moving tribute to the CSK skipper.

The franchise thus framed the letter received by Dhoni and shared it on social media, which is now going crazy viral. Interestingly, he even replied to the fan, and Dhoni's response has melted the hearts of fellow CSK fans.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman signed the letter by his fan, and he wrote, "Well written, best wishes."

CSK thereafter shared the pics of the fan's letter along with Dhoni's signature and message on it. "Words from the (heart emoji) framed for life & signed with love!" they wrote in the caption.

CSK in IPL 2022

The ongoing IPL 2022 has been one to forget for CSK as they missed out on a playoffs berth for only the second time in IPL history, having collected just eight points from their 13 matches so far this season.

CSK announced that Ravindra Jadeja would captain the franchise just two days ahead of their inaugural match of this season, but they endured a torrid time under the Indian all-rounder losing 6 of their 8 games.

Thereafter, MS Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper after Jadeja gave up the top job however, it was too little too late by the time.

The four-time IPL champs return to action again on Friday as they close off a disappointing season with a meeting against Rajasthan Royals.