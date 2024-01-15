Cooch Behar Trophy Final: Karnataka batter breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 24-year-old record, becomes first player to score...

Karnataka took a huge lead of 510 runs in the first innings and were crowned champions.

In a historic turn of events during the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai, Prakhar Chaturvedi, the young talent from Karnataka, etched his name indelibly into the annals of cricket history. Taking the crease in the opening innings at the KSCA Navule Stadium, Chaturvedi showcased an extraordinary display of skill, amassing an unbeaten 400 runs – a feat that shattered records and underscored his prominence in the U-19 tournament.

Partnering with fellow opener Karthik S U, Chaturvedi established a formidable opening stand, contributing 109 runs. His partnership with Karthik S U set the tone, while the alliance with No.3 batter Harshil Dharmani further solidified Karnataka's dominance. Dharmani played a significant role, scoring 169 off 228 balls, as Chaturvedi's marathon knock of 404 off 638 balls laid the foundation for Karnataka's imposing total against Mumbai.



Karnatakas Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404 knock against Mumbai



Scorecard https://t.co/jzFOEZCVRs@kscaofficial1 pic.twitter.com/GMLDxp4MYY BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic January 15, 2024

Chaturvedi's achievement reaches unprecedented heights as he becomes the first player to score 400 in a Cooch Behar Trophy final. His masterful performance included a remarkable 290-run partnership with Dharmani and notable stands with Karthikeya KP and Samit Dravid. The Karnataka opener's 46 boundaries and three sixes showcased his dominance over the Mumbai bowlers.

Breaking a 24-year-old record held by the legendary Yuvraj Singh, Chaturvedi's innings surpassed Yuvraj's previous best of 358 in the tournament final. Under the captaincy of Dheeraj Gowda, Chaturvedi's record-setting knock propelled Karnataka to a colossal total of 890/8 in 223 overs against Mumbai.

Prem Devkar led the bowling attack for Mumbai, securing three wickets but conceding 136 runs in 30 overs. Akash Pawar, Manan Bhatt, and Nutan combined to take the remaining wickets in this one-sided final. Despite a resilient 145-run innings from Ayush Mhatre, Mumbai managed to post 380 in their first innings, trailing behind Karnataka's commanding total.