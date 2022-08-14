Search icon
Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring back-to-back centuries for Sussex, watch video

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in red-hot form for Sussex and the Indian red-ball specialist scored yet another century for his county side on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring back-to-back centuries for Sussex, watch video
Cheteshwar Pujara slams back-to-back centuries for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara and Sussex, the love affair just goes on and on and on. Pujara scored his second consecutive century in as many games for Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022. The red-ball specialist who is often known for his patience and resilience has been equally as effective in white-ball cricket of late. 

He nearly helped Sussex pull off a remarkable win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham, but Pujara got dismissed after scoring 107 runs in 79 deliveries including 7 fours and 2 sixes. 

The 34-year-old followed it up with yet another century against Surrey. Pujara scored 174 runs in 131 balls, with an incredible strike rate of just over 132. His knock was laced with 19 boundaries and five sixes, as the Indian batter helped Sussex cross the 300-run mark. 

READ| Cheteshwar Pujara slams a double century for Sussex on his captaincy debut

Pujara had scored his century in 103 balls, and from there he raced to 153, in just 20 balls. Earlier, his celebration after scoring back-to-back centuries for Sussex had gone viral. 

Watch: 

It has been a remarkable year for Pujara, who was earlier dropped from the Indian test team after the tour of South Africa. However, he responded in an astonishing fashion by scoring a century in Ranji Trophy just one day after being dropped. 

READ| 'Gully cricket moment': Fans react after Cheteshwar Pujara bats for both India and Leicestershire

And top it off, Pujara kept playing remarkable knocks for Sussex, becoming such a crucial cog that he was even made the captain of the county side earlier in 2022. 

