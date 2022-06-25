Search icon
'Gully cricket moment': Fans react after Cheteshwar Pujara bats for both India and Leicestershire

Talking about the clash, on Day 3 Stumps, India scored 364 for the loss of 7 wickets in 92 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

In the warm-up game between India and Leicestershire, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was seen batting for both sides in the 4-day match ahead of the one-off Test against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, in the game, had made many changes to their batting order in their second innings. From Shubman Gill opening the innings with Srikar Bharat to Virat Kohli walking out to bat at number seven, a lot took place in the second innings.

So seeing Pujara come out to bat at No. 8 for India got a lot of people talking especially after Pujara had batted for Leicestershire in their first innings surprised many.

So what is the real reason behind Pujara batting for both teams?

As the game between the two sides is a warm-up match and not an official first-class game, both teams had a mutual agreement on the playing conditions. Soon after seeing the batsman play for both sides, netizens were reminded of gully cricket. 

Talking about the clash, on Day 3 Stumps, India scored 364 for the loss of 7 wickets in 92 overs. They have a lead by 366 runs.

