'Gully cricket moment': Fans react after Cheteshwar Pujara bats for both India and Leicestershire

Cheteshwar Pujara

In the warm-up game between India and Leicestershire, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was seen batting for both sides in the 4-day match ahead of the one-off Test against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, in the game, had made many changes to their batting order in their second innings. From Shubman Gill opening the innings with Srikar Bharat to Virat Kohli walking out to bat at number seven, a lot took place in the second innings.

So seeing Pujara come out to bat at No. 8 for India got a lot of people talking especially after Pujara had batted for Leicestershire in their first innings surprised many.

So what is the real reason behind Pujara batting for both teams?

As the game between the two sides is a warm-up match and not an official first-class game, both teams had a mutual agreement on the playing conditions. Soon after seeing the batsman play for both sides, netizens were reminded of gully cricket.

Gully cricket moment Cheteshwar Pujara played for Leicestershire in the 1st innings and got out and now he’s playing/batting for Team India in the second innings #INDvLEI #LEIvIND #CheteshwarPujara #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/XVq3F8nurp — Vtrakit Cricket (@Vtrakit) June 25, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara has joined Kohli at the crease.

Okay so he is playing from both sides, one of those gully cricket things.



Bich se khel le dono tarf se batting milegi #INDvLEI June 25, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara Being a joker here..

Batting for both the teams..#CheteshwarPujara — Atharv Ramanuj (@ArthRamanuj) June 25, 2022

Talking about the clash, on Day 3 Stumps, India scored 364 for the loss of 7 wickets in 92 overs. They have a lead by 366 runs.