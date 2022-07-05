Centuries by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow guide England to a easy victory in the 5th Test vs India, series ends on 2-2

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow

Indian team, who gained a good 132 run lead in their 1st innings and gave the hosts a target of 378 runs lost this game by 7 wickets courtesy of 269 runs partnership between the two centurions from the innings, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

READ: Wriddhiman Saha to join the Tripura team as a player-cum-mentor : Sources

Former skipper Joe Root led the chase for the English side as he scored 142 runs in 173 deliveries and was well supported by Jonny Bairstow, who scored his 2nd century of this Test match and scored 114 runs off 145 deliveries during this innings.

(More to follow)