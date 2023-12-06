'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Titans for the upcoming season, taking over from Hardik Pandya who has returned to the Mumbai Indians in the trading window.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have announced Shubman Gill as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Gill recently met with his teammate Rashid Khan, who underwent a minor lower-back surgery in the United Kingdom following the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the success of Rashid's surgery and is hopeful for a speedy recovery.

Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Titans for the upcoming season, taking over from Hardik Pandya who has returned to the Mumbai Indians in the trading window.

Rashid Khan, known for his consistent performances in the IPL, has also been a valuable asset to the Gujarat Titans since joining the team. In the absence of Pandya, Rashid has previously taken on the role of leading the Titans on a few occasions during the past season.

In a recent social media post, Rashid shared a picture of himself with Gill, expressing his gratitude by writing, “Thank you for stopping by captain sahab.”

Rashid's post received enthusiastic reactions from both Michael Vaughan and the Titans, who were delighted to witness the encounter between two exceptional players.

The former England skipper wrote, “Love this.” Titans, on the other hand, also reacted on social media.

Captain Gill mending Dil



Rashid played a crucial role for the national team during the ICC mega event in India, delivering outstanding performances against England and Pakistan. However, due to the need for rest after the ODI World Cup, he was unable to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

