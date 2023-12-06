Headlines

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

How Does No-Claim Bonus Impact Your Car Insurance Premium?

Expansion Strategies by Ambience Group Promoter Propelling Growth and Reshaping Real Estate Landscapes

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

How Does No-Claim Bonus Impact Your Car Insurance Premium?

Indian states currently being ruled by BJP

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Titans for the upcoming season, taking over from Hardik Pandya who has returned to the Mumbai Indians in the trading window.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have announced Shubman Gill as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Gill recently met with his teammate Rashid Khan, who underwent a minor lower-back surgery in the United Kingdom following the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the success of Rashid's surgery and is hopeful for a speedy recovery.

Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Titans for the upcoming season, taking over from Hardik Pandya who has returned to the Mumbai Indians in the trading window.

Rashid Khan, known for his consistent performances in the IPL, has also been a valuable asset to the Gujarat Titans since joining the team. In the absence of Pandya, Rashid has previously taken on the role of leading the Titans on a few occasions during the past season.

In a recent social media post, Rashid shared a picture of himself with Gill, expressing his gratitude by writing, “Thank you for stopping by captain sahab.”

Rashid's post received enthusiastic reactions from both Michael Vaughan and the Titans, who were delighted to witness the encounter between two exceptional players.

The former England skipper wrote, “Love this.” Titans, on the other hand, also reacted on social media.

Rashid played a crucial role for the national team during the ICC mega event in India, delivering outstanding performances against England and Pakistan. However, due to the need for rest after the ODI World Cup, he was unable to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Read| 'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get the best deals on cotton towel set on Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Rs 32,500 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Attention Tea Lovers: Uncover amazing deals on Tea Cups on Amazon

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE