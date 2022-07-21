Search icon
Can Suresh Raina play in foreign T20 leagues? Aakash Chopra makes HUGE revelation

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that he can see Suresh Raina plying his trade in foreign T20 leagues as IPL franchises continue to grow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that he can see Suresh Raina play for foreign T20 leagues as the IPL franchises continue to expand their reach across the globe. Recently, six IPL teams including the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired franchises in the South African T20 league. 

Since all six franchises of the CSA T20 league are owned by IPL teams, Chopra feels those players, who don't feature in IPL can get a chance to play for overseas franchises. 

This comes after Raina missed out on IPL 2022, as he was released by Chennai Super Kings. The veteran didn't get any takers, and he subsequently joined the commentary team of the official IPL broadcasters. 

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra stated, "When Indian franchises buy all six teams in the CSA T20 league, it becomes a totally Indian league. Indian franchises are there in the UAE T20 league as well. If it keeps growing like this, franchises might want their players to play in different places. I actually see Suresh Raina play."

Chopra would go on to add that a player of the calibre of Suresh Raina would be a valuable commodity with plenty of takers willing to splash the cash on him. 

"I see some of the Indian players playing in these leagues very soon. Those who are not playing in the IPL, they are all available, but Raina is a very interesting case. A lot of people might want to spend a lot of money on him," said the cricketer turned commentator. 

According to the BCCI's current rules, Indian players who play in the IPL aren't allowed to take part in any of the overseas leagues, but going forward there could be a chance that Indian players get to feature in foreign leagues, with IPL teams continuing to expand their horizons. 

