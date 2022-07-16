Good news for cricket fans, IPL to have dedicated two and half months window: Reports

IPL to get dedicated 2.5 months window as per latest reports

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier revealed that he had been having talks with ICC to get a dedicated extended window for IPL, and he was right, according to the latest reports, ICC have obliged his request.

The IPL is all set to have its dedicated two and half month exclusive window from the next Futures Tours & Programme (FTP) calender of the ICC starting in 2024, with no international cricket scheduled in that phase.

This means that all the international superstars who had to miss IPL due to their international commitments will now be able to play without worrying about their national sides.

As per the draft by the International Cricket Council, the IPL, which now has a window from March last week to May, will now spill over to June with a two-week extension, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

From being 60 matches between eight teams, the IPL 2022 was expanded to 10 teams and 74 games with the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. In the coming years, it will subsequently increase to 84 and finally to 94 games.

Unlike the IPL, the Hundred in England, the Big Bash League in Australia will not have a dedicated window.

However, both ECB and Cricket Australia would like to ensure that it is scheduled in a manner where marquee players of both countries are available for the bulk of the games.

England is likely to have a three-week free window from July to August so that marquee players can play the Hundred.

The BBL will have a free window in January for the next four years. The West Indies have an August-September window for the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh have a freer international calendar in January for the Bangladesh Premier League.

Cricket South Africa's third attempt at a franchise T20 league is set to launch in January 2023, said the report.

The final draft is expected to be presented at the ICC's Annual General Meeting on July 25 and 26 in Birmingham.

With inputs from PTI