Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for REN vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21

Match 45 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will witness a Melbourne Derby between Stars and Renegades at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While around a week ago, Melbourne Stars' semi-final qualification hopes were looking slim, but after two consecutive wins, they are in the top 4. They are currently placed fourth with 5 wins from 11 games, however, are tied with two other teams on the same points.

As for their rivals, Melbourne Renegades, they have had a horrendous season, having won only 2 of their 11 games. It is unlikely that the last-placed side will be able to paint Melbourne in red.

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Andre Fletcher, Aaron Finch, Nick Larkin

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Zahir Khan, Adam Zampa

REN vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Andre Fletcher, Aaron Finch, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Hatzoglou, Will Sutherland, Zahir Khan, Adam Zampa (VC)â€‹

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

The match begins at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday (January 20).

Squads:

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Brayden Stepien, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Sam Rainbird, Edward J Newman, Liam Hatcher, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Jackson Coleman.