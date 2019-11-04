Headlines

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanks India and Bangladesh cricketers for playing 'under tuff conditions' in Delhi

Not only this, but Sourav also congratulated the Bangladesh team for their historic victory over India too.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 12:48 AM IST

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly thanked players from both teams after the match for agreeing to play under the smoggy conditions in Delhi on Sunday. 

The former Team India skipper took to Twitter to thank the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for willing to play "under tuff conditions."

"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh," Ganguly's post read on Twitter.

 

India faced a 7-wicket defeat Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Upon winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah opted to bowl first and sent the home side in to bat first.

India's skipper for the T20I series, Rohit Sharma, was dismissed early for just nine runs as KL Rahul also fell quickly after he departed for 15 runs.

It was thanks to some power hitting from Washington Sundar (14* off 5 balls) and Krunal Pandya (15* off 8 balls) later on in the match which boosted India to the final score of 148/6.

Bangladesh bowlers were very effective on the night with Shaiful Islam (2/36) and Aminul Islam (2/22) restricted the home side from scoring regular big runs.

On the chase, Mohammad Naim on his debut for the "Bengal Tigers" scored 26 runs to give his side a decent start.

However, it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.

