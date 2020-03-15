BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shares pictures of CAB's new indoor cricket facility
Ganguly took to Twitter to share a few pics of the grand new indoor cricket facility at CAB.
Sourav Ganguly , AFP
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has shared photographs of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility on social media.
Ganguly took to Twitter and confirmed that the work at the CAB's facility is done.
"The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. @CabCricket @BCCI .. a state of art .. just finished today," Sourav's tweet read.
HERE IS THE POST:
The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. @CabCricket @BCCI .. a state of art .. just finished today pic.twitter.com/n6GvXe7qXI— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020
The former Team India skipper then went on to share four more photos which show a grand gym and swimming pool.
Some more pictures pic.twitter.com/Npc9zkjIE9— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020
Avishek Dalmiya, president of the CAB, had confirmed that the elite facility would be made avaible by March.