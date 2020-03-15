BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shares pictures of CAB's new indoor cricket facility

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has shared photographs of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility on social media.

Ganguly took to Twitter and confirmed that the work at the CAB's facility is done.

"The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. ⁦@CabCricket⁩ ⁦@BCCI⁩ .. a state of art .. just finished today," Sourav's tweet read.

HERE IS THE POST:

The former Team India skipper then went on to share four more photos which show a grand gym and swimming pool.

Avishek Dalmiya, president of the CAB, had confirmed that the elite facility would be made avaible by March.