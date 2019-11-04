BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gives final verdict over India going with 'split captaincy' between Kohli and Sharma

Ever since MS Dhoni stepped down from the skipper's role, a lot of speculations have been made over India trying out the split captaincy concept with Virat Kohli remaining as the Test captain but switching roles with Rohit Sharma in T20Is and ODIs.

However, according to the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, it's very likely not going to happen.

"I don’t think that is even required to be discussed now" after already labelling Kohli as the "most important man in Indian cricket" Ganguly told Hindustan Times.

While speaking about India playing their first-ever Day-Night Test match, the 47-year-old said how BCCI will try to organise at least one match under this fresh developing format of the game.

"We will try and play one every year in India," he said. "That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one."

Ganguly then went on to add weather India have enough firepower going into the 2020 T20I World Cup, "There isn’t any time to slot in more games; the calendar does not permit that. But I think we are playing enough T20 games anyway. Over and above these, you will also have the IPL in 2020."

"I have enormous belief in myself," he said. "You give me something and if it needs to be turned around, I think I will. You will only be respected if you take a difficult challenge head on," he added.

"Give me responsibility and I will give it my best shot. Leave me alone and I might fall asleep."