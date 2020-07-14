BCCI appoints Hemang Amin as interim CEO: Report

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Hemang Amin, chief operating officer of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the interim CEO according to reports.

Amin's appointment comes just days after Rahul Johri resigned from his post as the BCCI CEO.

"Until a new CEO takes over, the board has asked Amin to handle CEO’s role for an interim period," sources in the BCCI was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"The board will discuss on the appointment of new CEO, advertisement will be given and applications will be invited for the post in coming days."

"A new CEO will only take charge after nearly two months," the sources added.

Johri had handed in his resignation a few months back and it was accepted by India's cricket governing body last week.

Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO back in 2016 while Shashank Manohar was still the body's president.

The Indian cricket team is yet to play any form of cricket since March amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.