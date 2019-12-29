BBL 2019-20: Dale Steyn claims Glenn Maxwell is on same level as Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers

Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has lauded his Melbourne Stars skipper, Glenn Maxwell, claiming that the Aussie cricketer on the same level as Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers.

The 31-year-old recently announced his availability to competitive cricket after opting to take time off the sport to deal with mental health issues in October this year.

Maxwell has easily been one of the top T20I players in world cricket over the past few years, who marked his comeback to competitive cricket with a blockbuster innings of 83 runs off 39 balls in the Big Bash League on December 20.

“When it comes to T20, you very rarely get guys that strike it as cleanly as he does. He's very smart, too, the way he goes about it."

"You talk about guys like AB de Villiers being a 360 (degree) player but 'Maxi' is up there, too. It's just a nickname that AB's earned because he plays like that, but had AB not been around you could've easily nicknamed someone like Maxi 'Mr 360' because he's got that capability of taking you down in areas you don't want the ball to go,” Steyn said.

Maxwell's ability to take on any bowler and hit their delivers out of the part also earned him a million-dollar move to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during the IPL 2020 auction on December 19 in Kolkata.

“He's got strong wrists. There's not many players that can hit you for six over point; Sehwag was someone that could open the blade like that. (Maxwell is) very clever because the next ball he could flick you over deep square, so as a bowler you're always guessing what he's up to,” Dale claimed.

“You bring third-man up, you bring point up, he hits you for six there. You change it up and he hits you for six somewhere else. He's a phenomenal thinker of the game and then ultimately he can execute, too,“ he added.