'Bar mein Army'? Wasim Jaffer trolls Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer, who has created a name for himself on social media came up with a savage response to England's Barmy Army after they took a dig at Team India skipper Virat Kohli referring to the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

As the Olympics kicked off on Friday, Barmy Army known for their hostility towards the opposition took a dig with a picture featuring Virat Kohli and Jaffer where the former is having a bo and arrow in his hand.

The Barmy Army suggested that Virat Kohli is leaving England for Tokyo to participate in the Archery event for India. "Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he's in Tokyo preparing for the Archery. More to follow. #Tokyo2020," the Twitter handle of Barmy Army wrote.

Jaffer couldn't resist answering in his own usual way as he quoted their tweet saying 'Barmy Army or Bar Mein Army (Barmy Army or Army in the Bar)', with a picture from the popular film Gangs of Wasseypur featuring the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui suggesting jokingly that the Barmy Army is intoxicated or something.

Team India will be taking on England and the Barmy Army, their supporters' club, considered as their 12th man, starting August 4 in the five-match Test series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.