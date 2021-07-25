Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


SL vs IND: Twitterati heap praise on Suryakumar Yadav after his fifty helps India reach 164

Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off just 34 balls and stitched a 62-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.


Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav played an innings of 50 runs off 34 balls | Photo: ICC

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 25, 2021, 10:38 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav has been in such form that even when he doesn't look in his best touch he gets a fifty and plays an important innings for his team. Team India lost the wicket of the debutant, Prithvi Shaw, on the first ball of the innings. 

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson then played a few shots before Samson was trapped in front by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. After which, the Player of the ODI Series, Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease.

Due to the dampness in the pitch, the ball was stopping and gripping from the surface and the batsmen were not able to time their shots. But, still, Surya played through the line and most importantly utilised his wrists to the fullest extent getting around 14 runs off his bat through the on side.

Dhawan after getting set played a six and a four of Akila Dananjaya, but he soon fell after trying to up the ante as the rain started falling. But Surya continued on his merry run despite not getting the timing he usually does.

He brought up his second half-century in his third match and was the most important reason why India could score beyond 150 on a sluggish surface, supported by a couple of big hits from Ishan Kishan at the end. India ended up with 164/5 in their 20 overs.

However, Surya's innings earned him praise again for playing his natural game and carrying the side, which he has done throughout this tour.

Here are some of the reactions: