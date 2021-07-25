SL vs IND: Twitterati heap praise on Suryakumar Yadav after his fifty helps India reach 164

Suryakumar Yadav has been in such form that even when he doesn't look in his best touch he gets a fifty and plays an important innings for his team. Team India lost the wicket of the debutant, Prithvi Shaw, on the first ball of the innings.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson then played a few shots before Samson was trapped in front by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. After which, the Player of the ODI Series, Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease.

Due to the dampness in the pitch, the ball was stopping and gripping from the surface and the batsmen were not able to time their shots. But, still, Surya played through the line and most importantly utilised his wrists to the fullest extent getting around 14 runs off his bat through the on side.

Dhawan after getting set played a six and a four of Akila Dananjaya, but he soon fell after trying to up the ante as the rain started falling. But Surya continued on his merry run despite not getting the timing he usually does.

He brought up his second half-century in his third match and was the most important reason why India could score beyond 150 on a sluggish surface, supported by a couple of big hits from Ishan Kishan at the end. India ended up with 164/5 in their 20 overs.

However, Surya's innings earned him praise again for playing his natural game and carrying the side, which he has done throughout this tour.

Here are some of the reactions:

SKY struggled throughout the innings and still scored 50 off 34. That's the patch he's in! — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) July 25, 2021

Absolutely top innings from @surya_14kumar. On a slow track, he had to create shots and it was a very inventive innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is in red hot form. Hits a fifty. With such stellar performances he's making a strong case for himself in India's XI for the T20 World Cup. Superb innings #SLvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 25, 2021

SKY 50 Suryakumar Yadav brings up his half century. He is one stylish player There is an excitement every time he comes to the middle. I can’t wait to see the shots he plays. Enjoyable, entertaining cricket from him always! #SLvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav in T20I for India: 57(31) 32(17) 50(34) 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and strike rate of 169.51. He has sealed the spot in the playing X1 in T20 WC. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2021