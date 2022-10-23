BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17

BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh and the Netherlands will face each other in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 24) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Bangladesh are starting their campaign with this game and will be looking for a positive start. They have had a poor run in recent times in this format of the game having lost the last five matches including the practice game against Afghanistan.

In 2022, Bangladesh have scored at a run rate of 7.44 in the powerplay overs which is the fifth-lowest among the teams participating in the Super-12 stage.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have qualified for the Super-12 stage after achieving two victories in the group stage. They defeated UAE and Namibia by a close margin and then lost the last game to Sri Lanka.

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 17

Date and Time: 24th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Liton Das

Batsmen – Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders – Bas de Leede (C), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Paul van Meekeren, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Fred Klassen

BAN vs NED My Dream11 team

Liton Das, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Colin Ackermann, Shakib Al Hasan, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud

