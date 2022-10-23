WATCH: More than 90,000 fans sing 'Chak De India' after India defeat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

The passionate Indian fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) made their presence felt following the Men in Blue's heart-stopping victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday.

Virat Kohli proved why he is one of the finest chasers in cricket on Sunday, blasting an unbeaten 82 off 52 balls to lead India to an astonishing four-wicket victory against Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans at the MCG in a thrilling Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup.

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets each to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to kick-start their campaign.

In a video going viral on the internet, Indian fans are seen singing the verse of the national anthem while hosting the tricolour high.

Watch:

Video of the day: 90,000+ crowd singing "Chak De India" after the win against Pakistan at MCG. pic.twitter.com/zz8TxVA7MJ October 23, 2022

In the chase, India lost their openers immediately and were reeling at 10/2 after 3.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav played several bold strokes but left after 15 minutes. Axar Patel, who had been advanced to the batting order, was out for only two runs.

After losing four wickets, Kohli was joined by Hardik Pandya, and the pair recorded a game-changing 113-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pandya got 40 off 37 before getting removed in the last over.

When Mohammad Nawaz delivered a wide ball, India needed two runs off the final delivery. R Ashwin struck the winning run on the final delivery, and India chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

Following the victory, the players raced to the pitch to embrace Kohli. India captain Rohit Sharma lifted his former captain in celebration of the historic victory against the archrivals.

