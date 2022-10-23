'It was undoubtedly the best innings of your life': Sachin Tendulkar heap praise on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (L), Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli's match-winning half-century against Pakistan in India's opening game of the 2022 T20 World Cup left Sachin Tendulkar speechless. On the penultimate delivery of the nail-biting drama against Pakistan, Kohli stayed unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls as India chased down the total of 160.

After the game, India captain Rohit Sharma praised Kohli's 82-run effort as the best of his career. And now, the Master Blaster has declared Kohli's innings to be the greatest of all time.

"@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!Keep it going. #INDvPAK#T20WorldCup," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India’s #T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia. #INDvPAK", he wrote in another tweet.

In the chase, India lost their openers immediately and were reeling at 10/2 after 3.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav played several bold strokes but left after 15 minutes. Axar Patel, who had been advanced to the batting order, was out for only two runs.

After losing four wickets, Kohli was joined by Hardik Pandya, and the pair recorded a game-changing 113-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pandya got 40 off 37 before getting removed in the last over.

When Mohammad Nawaz delivered a wide ball, India needed two runs off the final delivery. R Ashwin struck the winning run on the final delivery, and India chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

Following the victory, the players raced to the pitch to embrace Kohli. India captain Rohit Sharma lifted his former captain in celebration of the historic victory against the archrivals.

