Headlines

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

PCB withdraws Salman Butt's name as selection consultant, here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in season opener

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 4

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

PCB withdraws Salman Butt's name as selection consultant, here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

10 foods you must avoid eating with coffee or tea

8 easy yoga asanas to get flat tummy

Gout: 5 foods you should avoid to manage uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli had a verbal duel with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir during Match 43 of IPL 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IPL 2023 made headlines for all the wrong reasons during Match 43 of the season when an altercation occurred between Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. This incident quickly became the most talked-about moment of the edition, and it even led to Kohli engaging in another heated chat with Gautam Gambhir during the same game.

Recently, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq recalled the incident and revealed that Agha Salman had apparently messaged Kohli on Instagram to help calm him down afterward. It is worth noting that the BCCI took strong action against the players involved in the verbal dispute and imposed heavy fines on them.

“During the IPL, I remember Virat Kohli had a fight with Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. It was an intense fight that continued even after the game and Gautam Gambhir also joined it. It went viral and Virat was extremely angry. Following the incident, Salman Agha messaged him on his Instagram, ‘Kohli bachche easy ho ja. Kya ho gaya? (Kohli kid please calm down what happened),” Imam-ul-Haq said on the Honest Hour podcast.

Following the incident, both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees due to their proven Level 2 offense. Additionally, Naveen-ul-Haq incurred a 50% deduction from his match fees for his Level 1 offense.

In the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup, a highly anticipated clash between Kohli and Naveen took place. The crowd was buzzing with excitement as they eagerly awaited the showdown between these two cricket giants during India's match against Afghanistan in New Delhi. As the match began, the atmosphere intensified when the Afghan seamer stepped onto the crease, only to be greeted with a hostile welcome from the entire crowd, chanting 'Kohli! Kohli!' as he prepared to bat in the first innings.

The intensity continued to rise during the second innings as Naveen bowled to Kohli. However, to the surprise of many, both players set aside their past differences and embraced each other during the match, putting an end to their heated rivalry. This unexpected display of sportsmanship left spectators in awe. In a post-match interview, Naveen revealed that Kohli had approached him, urging him to let go of the animosity. Naveen even went on to praise the Indian batting star for his remarkable achievements on the pitch.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's most expensive wedding costs more than weddings of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, total money spent was...

US appeals court rejects broad immunity claim for Donald Trump in January 6 violence case

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar bashes Khanzaadi for faking illness, netizens react

15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE