AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 45: Best picks for Australia v South Africa in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction - Australia v South Africa

AUS vs SA Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia v South Africa World Cup match today at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday, July 6.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock and Alex Carry both make decent options.

Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Faf du Plessis.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Andile Phehlukwayo or even Dwaine Pretorius are viable options.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Imran Tahir are the ones to watch for with the ball.

AUS vs SA My Dream11 Team

Alex Carrey, Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir and Jason Behrendorff. â€‹

AUS vs SA Dotball Team Player List

Alex Carrey, Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir and Nathan Lyon. â€‹

AUS vs SA Probable Playing 11

Team Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchesll Starc, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Team South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(WK), Faf du Plessis(C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada

Australia v South Africa (Teams)

Australia (AUS) Squad: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

South Africa (SA) Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

AUS vs SA: Match Details

This is the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Old Trafford. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

