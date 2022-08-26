Asia Cup 2022: 'Virat Kohli will come back, needs to score for himself,' says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Before the next match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently said that Virat Kohli, who has struggled at the bat, needs to start scoring runs "for himself" as much as for India. The Asia Cup 2022 begins on Saturday, with official hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the first game.

Kohli will attempt to score his first international hundred since 2019 in the Asia Cup, after failing in all his previous attempts. In 2019, Kohli scored his last international century against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

"He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself. Hopefully it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he'll come back," Ganguly said during an interaction.

"I'm sure like all of us are waiting for him to get that hundred, he's working for it as well," Ganguly said.

"The chances of getting a hundred in a T20 is less because of the time. But, hopefully, this will be a big season for Kohli."

The 33-year-old is returning following a one-month sabbatical during which he sat out two white-ball series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. He was last seen in action in England in June and July.

Kohli had a quiet IPL-15, amassing 341 runs over 16 games at an average of 22.73 after he had previously stepped down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While chatting with reporters on the sidelines of Senco Gold & Diamonds' DG Gold promotional event, Ganguly flatly denied that a star player like Kohli could withstand a dry spell of this duration.

"He's a very big player, there for a long time. I know he has his own formula to score runs. It's not possible that players of his stature can't have such a long lean patch, I know he will definitely score runs. If he was not a great player, he would not have scored so many runs for so long," Ganguly maintained.

When the T20 World Cup begins in Dubai, the defending champions, India, will kick off their campaign with a blockbuster match against their bitter rivals, Pakistan, almost exactly one year after losing to Pakistan at the same venue.

(With inputs from PTI)