Cricket

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Shahrukh Khan will be on the radar of many franchises at the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is foreseeing a high-stakes battle among franchises for Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction. With Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya's departures, Ashwin believes that both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eager to secure Shahrukh's services.

In the IPL 2022 auction, Shahrukh Khan, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹9 crore. Having played all 14 games in the latest edition and amassing 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.96, Shahrukh is set to be a sought-after player at the IPL 2024 mini-auction after being released by Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin went on to express that CSK might prioritize Shahrukh Khan over Mitchell Starc, suggesting that CSK could go all out to secure the local talent. Ashwin emphasized Shahrukh's potential as a valuable addition to the MS Dhoni-led side.
Recalling the intense bidding war during the IPL 2022 auction, where CSK contested with Punjab Kings, Ashwin highlighted that Chennai placed the first bid, reaching ₹8.75 crore, but eventually, PBKS secured Shahrukh with a winning bid of ₹9 crore.

As the anticipation for the IPL 2024 auction grows, all eyes are on the potential showdown for Shahrukh Khan's services among the franchises.

