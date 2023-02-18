Search icon
Amid Border-Gavaskar trophy, this legendary player admitted to hospital

Reports of a veteran player's health deteriorating suddenly and being admitted to the hospital have come to light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On the first day of the match, Indian players put on a spectacular performance. However, amidst the excitement, a piece of disheartening news related to the cricket world emerged. Reports of a veteran player's health deteriorating suddenly and being admitted to the hospital have come to light.

Reports of the health of former Pakistan cricket captain and coach Javed Miandad have been circulating on social media, causing concern among his fans. However, Miandad himself has released a video assuring the public that he is in good health and there is no cause for alarm. He has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi for further medical evaluation.

Sharing a video from the hospital, Javed Miandad reassured his fans, "I recently became aware that news of my hospitalization has spread and people are understandably concerned. I want to assure everyone that there is nothing to worry about; I am here for a routine checkup. I had a slight headache, so I thought it best to come in for a checkup. Everything is fine and there is no cause for alarm. I come for checkups regularly. I understand that some people are still distressed, so I want to reiterate that I am in perfect health and will be heading home in the next half hour."

Javed Miandad made his debut for Pakistan in 1975 and went on to become one of the most successful batsmen in the country's history. He played a total of 124 Test matches and 233 ODIs for Pakistan, and was part of the victorious team in the 1992 World Cup. His impressive batting record includes 8832 runs in Tests at an average of 52.57 and 7381 runs in ODIs at an average of 41.47.

