'Ram ke chole bhature aagye': Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction to being told food is ready goes viral - Watch

Virat Kohli's affinity for Delhi's beloved Chole Bhature is no secret. During his early days in the international arena, Virat's love of food caused some fitness concerns, prompting him to give up fast food and eventually transition to a vegan lifestyle.

But, Virat has confessed on numerous occasions that he has an affinity for Delhi's beloved Chole Bhature, and whenever he gets the chance, he indulges in the savory dish. On Day 2 of the ongoing Delhi Test, after the 34-year-old was controversially adjudged LBW, a member of the support staff was seen offering him his favorite fast food in the dressing room.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Kohli could be seen giving an exuberant reaction upon being informed by the support staff that the food was ready. The Indian batting maestro was in the midst of an intense conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid when he was informed of the news, and his demeanor immediately shifted to one of joy and anticipation.

Fans were quick to take notice of the clip, which quickly went viral on social media. Twitter users had a field day with their hilarious reactions to the clip. Many speculated that the famous North Indian dish, Chole Bhature, which is a staple among Delhiites, was on the menu. Even Zomato got in on the fun, replying with a quip about when your order from Rama Chole Bhature arrives.

when your order from rama chole bhature arrives https://t.co/BeLZwl2GJ8 — zomato (@zomato) February 18, 2023

India were reduced to 139 for the loss of seven wickets after Srikar Bharat was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, leaving India on the brink of conceding a substantial first innings lead to the Australians. However, the duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin staged a remarkable fightback, bringing the home side back into the contest and restoring hope.

The pair compiled an impressive 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket, frustrating the Australian attack to its core. While Ravichandran Ashwin scored 37 runs, Axar Patel contributed 74 runs as India posted 262 in the first innings.

In their second innings, Australia displayed much more aggression with the bat, and it was evident from the outset as Usman Khawaja and Travis Head sought to take the game to the Indian bowlers. Khawaja was dismissed for six, but Head (39 not out) remains at the crease alongside Marnus Labuschagne.

