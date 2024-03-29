'After Sakshi bhabhi, I'm the only...': Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious joke on MS Dhoni leaves fans in splits

Ravindra Jadeja is renowned for his clever wit and humorous one-liners, and a recent joke he made about MS Dhoni at an event has taken social media by storm. The unforgettable image of Dhoni lifting Jadeja in celebration after the all-rounder secured the winning runs in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans has become an iconic moment cherished by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

At the event, both Dhoni and Jadeja were asked to reflect on the memorable occasion, and Jadeja delivered a comedic punchline that had the audience roaring with laughter. He described the moment as truly special, before cheekily quipping that he believes he is the only person, aside from Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni, to have been lifted by the legendary cricketer.

"I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai," quipped Jadeja, leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Dhoni had plenty of praise for his teammate. He said, "And this situation also, you know I was quite confident about you know Jaddu has the talent and mindset to achieve the target. But again, it's not definitely that this is what will happen. It was a very memorable innings. You know the few sixes that he hit before the last ball. I think those were very difficult."

"Looking at the TV, it looks easy but now that I bat down the order, I know how difficult it is to get that kind of elevation and win it for six. And at the same time, everybody is under pressure. The opposition wants to win, we want to win. It's hard work for everyone. So glad we were on the winning side. And the emotions were very high. So a big round of applause for Jaddu for the way he batted," he added.

In a surprising turn of events just before the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB, Dhoni relinquished the captaincy to the young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Since Gaikwad took over as captain, CSK has made a strong start and currently leads with two wins in two games.

