IPL 2024: 16 year-old Afghan set to join KKR squad, to replace…

The 16-year-old has joined KKR for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in 16-year-old Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar to replace the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman for this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise confirmed this news on Thursday. Ghazanfar, who signed up with KKR for INR 20 lakh, displayed his skills at the 2024 U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Allah Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The young cricketer has also been in three T20 matches and six List A matches. In those games, he took five wickets in T20s and four wickets in List A matches.

On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm spinner from South Africa, has joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a replacement for the injured Indian fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna.

KKR updated squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.

