After PM Modi and Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls wants THIS Indian star batsman on 'Man vs Wild'

Bear Grylls' popular show 'Man vs Wild' has already been attended by two Indians before - PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Bear Grylls

One of the most renowned explorers in the world, Bear Grylls, who shot to fame with the popular tv show 'Man vs Wild' has expressed his desire to go on an adventure with one of the star batsmen of the Indian team. The 48-year-old adventurer has already ventured into the wild with two Indians before - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Ranveer Singh. 

However, Grylls is willing to host former Indian captain Virat Kohli on his renowned show 'Man vs Wild'. Being one of the most popular sportspersons in India, with more than 200 million followers on Instagram, Kohli would certainly help further boost the popularity of Grylls' show. 

The British adventurer speaking to Hindustan Times on Sunday expressed his desire to venture into the wild with Virat Kohli, and he also praised the 33-year-old, saying that the latter has a lion's heart. 

READ| 'Could have seen Virat Kohli's 71st century': Netizens unhappy after BCCI rest star batsman

"Virat (Virat Kohli) would be amazing to adventure with—a true heart of a lion and a kind spirit," he said. 

While it would be a dream for adventure fanatics to watch Bear Grylls and Virat Kohli together, however, It remains to be seen whether Kohli will be allowed to go on a trip such as this, as he remains a BCCI centrally contracted player, and according to rules, he is barred from indulging himself in certain sports to avoid injuries. 

The Delhi-born batsman is currently on a break from cricket, as he was recently enjoying some quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma in London and Paris. 

Kohli was left out of India's squad for the ongoing West Indies tour, and he will take no part in the upcoming three ODIs against Zimbabwe either. He is expected to return directly for the Asia Cup later this month. 

