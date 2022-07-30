'Could have seen Virat Kohli's 71st century': Netizens unhappy after BCCI rest star batsman

Virat Kohli

The BCCI on Saturday announced Team India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour, with many senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among those were left out. Kohli has also been rested for the entire West Indies tour, and amid his ongoing slump, it was reported that Kohli could have been included in the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

Having not scored his 71st century since 2019, fans on Twitter wrote that the 33-year-old could have scored three centuries in as many ODIs against Zimbabwe, but BCCI rested Kohli, and now he will be expected to return directly for the Asia Cup.

There has been a long-standing debate regarding Kohli's form of late, with many former players urging him to take a break from cricket. Now that the former Indian skipper is on a break, fans weren't happy with the BCCI's latest call as they wanted to see the Delhi-born cricketer in action.

Here's how netizens reacted:

If only Virat Kohli is added to this list, we could have seen #ViratKohli's 71st..72nd..73rd all in Asia Cup! Once again, BCCI messed up! #TeamIndia https://t.co/cN7Hr4DlaD — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) July 30, 2022

Shame on BCCI for not selecting Virat Kohli in the squad he needs some match practice before going to play Asia Cup. These players are not going to win asia up for you



Sports mein bhi poltics#ShameOnBcci https://t.co/SVt4KvmSDv — Adarsh Jha(@Adarsh_Jha_07) July 30, 2022

where is VIRAT KOHLI..!!

Again did the same mistake from BCCI

BCCI always against VIRAT KOHLI July 30, 2022

Can we still say he is rested or he is sacked for zimbabwe tour. Anyway no statpading for virat. #ViratKohli #Zimbabwe #sanjusamson #sacked pic.twitter.com/Vb9tMl4Lv0 — Sandeep Mehta (@_mesandy_mehtaa) July 30, 2022

Why @imVkohli is not playing?? Can anyone answer that?? How is he supposed to get back form sitting at home and wondering around london? Playing against minnows is the best way to get it back. @vikrantgupta73 @SushantNMehta @Dheerajsingh_ @bhogleharsha @KShriniwasRao — Harendra Bhadoria (@hbhadoria124) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli wasn't the only senior player to be rested from the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, with many other regulars, such as Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah rested as well.

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.