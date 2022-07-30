Search icon
'Could have seen Virat Kohli's 71st century': Netizens unhappy after BCCI rest star batsman

Virat Kohli was among the players rested for India's tour of Zimbabwe, however, the fans were unhappy as they wanted Kohli to score his 71st century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

Virat Kohli

The BCCI on Saturday announced Team India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour, with many senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among those were left out. Kohli has also been rested for the entire West Indies tour, and amid his ongoing slump, it was reported that Kohli could have been included in the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour. 

Having not scored his 71st century since 2019, fans on Twitter wrote that the 33-year-old could have scored three centuries in as many ODIs against Zimbabwe, but BCCI rested Kohli, and now he will be expected to return directly for the Asia Cup. 

There has been a long-standing debate regarding Kohli's form of late, with many former players urging him to take a break from cricket. Now that the former Indian skipper is on a break, fans weren't happy with the BCCI's latest call as they wanted to see the Delhi-born cricketer in action. 

READ| No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI announce squad for India's tour of Zimbabwe

Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Kohli wasn't the only senior player to be rested from the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, with many other regulars, such as Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah rested as well. 

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

First-image
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
