5 overs per bowler? 'we could try it in the IPL': Shane Warne tells Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is in UAE to oversee the preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With just 10 days more for the cash-rich event to begin, Shane Warne, wants IPL to try 5-overs per bowler in the upcoming season.

Currently, a bowler can deliver a maximum of 4 overs in T20 cricket, but, Warne wants this rule to be changed.

The 50-year old shared the idea through his official Twitter account by writing: "Getting a lot of great reply’s to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket! Let’s make it happen ASAP @ICC! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept19@SGanguly99."

This idea could sure ignite a debate in the cricketing circles as limited-overs has become in the favour of the batsmen with shorter boundaries, powerplays and two new balls.

With the implementation of this new idea, it is going to help bowlers as it will give an extra over to their best bowlers.

Warne has significant experience in the IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals (RR) for four seasons before hanging up his boots after the 2011 edition.

Warne even captained the Rajasthan side to IPL victory in 2008. The Australian picked-up 57 wickets in 55 matches for Rajasthan at a phenomenal economy rate of 7.27.

As for this year's IPL, it is all set to take place in the UAE between September 19 and November 10 across three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The opener will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).