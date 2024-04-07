Twitter
Cricket

4,6,6,6,4,6: Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd slams 32 runs in one over against DC, Hardik's reaction goes viral

The West Indian all-rounder's remarkable display saw him score 32 runs in the final over of the innings, courtesy of four sixes and two fours off South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya, was elated as he embraced his teammate, Romario Shepherd, upon his arrival in the dressing room. Shepherd's impressive performance during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday left a lasting impact.

The West Indian all-rounder's remarkable display saw him score 32 runs in the final over of the innings, courtesy of four sixes and two fours off South African pacer Anrich Nortje. This exceptional feat propelled Mumbai Indians to a total of 234 for five in 20 overs, marking it as the sixth-most expensive over in IPL history.

Shepherd skillfully dismantled every variation thrown at him, leaving even the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in awe. His approach at the crease epitomized his unwavering belief in his strength and ability.

Watch:

Despite Nortje's best efforts to outsmart him with slower deliveries, variations in pace, and changes in length, Shepherd remained composed. He relentlessly dispatched the ball to all parts of the ground, significantly boosting Mumbai's total.

Nortje has been facing challenges in the ongoing IPL, especially during the crucial final overs. Repeatedly, he has been targeted by aggressive opposition batsmen, resulting in him giving away numerous boundaries and sixes when it is most critical. Shepherd's aggressive performance in the latest match further emphasizes Nortje's struggles under pressure. While Mumbai celebrated their impressive total, the Capitals reflected on their missed chances. Shepherd's explosive performance served as a clear reminder of the small margins and key moments that shape the excitement of T20 cricket.

