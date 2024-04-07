Twitter
IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

Rohit Sharma has garnered significant support following his removal as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
A passionate young female fan of Rohit Sharma had the exciting opportunity to meet the former Mumbai Indians captain on the sidelines of the team's practice at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 6.

The Mumbai Indians is playing their second home game in the IPL 2024 against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic stadium on Sunday afternoon. Despite hosting the Rajasthan Royals, the five-time IPL champions suffered their first home defeat of the season.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a female fan was captured meeting Rohit Sharma while presenting him with a drawing she had created of the former Mumbai Indians captain. She even went as far as touching his feet as a sign of respect. The 36-year-old graciously fulfilled the fan's request for an autograph on the drawing.

Watch:

Rohit Sharma has garnered significant support following his removal as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The seasoned cricketer was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the team's skipper. The decision to strip Rohit Sharma of his captaincy duties by the Mumbai Indians management sparked widespread backlash and criticism, with many questioning the rationale behind the move despite his impressive track record of leading the team to a record five IPL titles.

During Mumbai Indians matches, the chants of "Rohit Sharma" or "Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma" reverberated throughout the stadium, highlighting the strong fan base and loyalty towards the former captain. In contrast, Hardik Pandya faced hostile receptions from the crowd in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and even Mumbai.

Also read| LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

