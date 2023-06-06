MS Dhoni’s airport encounter leaves Mohammad Kaif’s son overjoyed

Dhoni's stellar legacy in the world of cricket is truly remarkable.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif had a delightful encounter at the Mumbai airport with former India captain MS Dhoni. Kaif and his family even clicked a photo with Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva.

Kaif, filled with joy from the meeting, shared an interesting tidbit: his son Kabir was thrilled to learn that Dhoni loved football during his own childhood days.

In a touching gesture, Dhoni dedicated a separate photograph to Kaif's young son. Dhoni was in Mumbai for knee surgery after CSK's victory in IPL 2023.

Sharing the photos on social media, Kaif wrote, “We met the great man and his family at the airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion.”

Dhoni's stellar legacy in the world of cricket is truly remarkable. Regarded as one of the finest captains in the world, he orchestrated India's triumphant campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — an extraordinary feat no other captain has achieved.

Furthermore, he steered CSK to five glorious IPL titles and secured two Champions League T20 trophies, cementing his status as an unparalleled force in the game. At the post-match presentation after winning the fifth IPL title, Dhoni spoke about his retirement plans. He said, "This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this."