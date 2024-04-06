LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Focus on Mayank Yadav as Lucknow Super Giants takes on Gujarat Titans in Lucknow

Cricket
Follow live score from match 21 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and GT here.
The Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against the Gujarat Titans in the 21st group-stage match of the Indian Premier League.
Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Titans have experienced a mix of highs and lows in the competition, emerging victorious in two out of their four matches.
On the other hand, the Super Giants started their IPL 2024 journey with a loss to RR but quickly bounced back, claiming impressive victories against the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra